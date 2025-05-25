PM applauds Jalna startup for pioneering waste-to-wealth innovation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PM Modi, in his latest Mann Ki Baat address, praised an innovative startup from Jalna for its significant contribution to waste management and recycling.

The startup ecosystem has been successfully transforming waste into wealth, setting an inspiring example from a Tier-3 city in the Marathwada region. PM Modi’s mention is expected to encourage many aspiring entrepreneurs to explore sustainable solutions and embrace circular economy models. This recognition also highlights the growing ecosystem of purpose-driven startups in Marathwada that are actively addressing local challenges through scalable and impactful innovations.