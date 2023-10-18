PM to inaugurate 17 Pramod Mahajan Kaushalya Kendras in district today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 17 Pramod Mahajan Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendras (PMGKVK) in district, at 4.30 PM, on October 19, through video conferencing.

A total of 511 PMGKVKs were established 34 districts of the State to provide employment opportunities to youths and give impetus to the development of rural areas.

Another objective of the skills centres is to curb the migration of youths from village to city. The State Government will increase the PMGKVKs in the state in future.

The Kaushalya Vikas Kendras will conduct skill development training programmes across various sectors to provide employment opportunities to rural youth. Each Kendra will train about 100 youngsters in at least two vocational courses.

The training is being provided by empanelled industry partners and agencies under the National Skill Development Council. The establishment of the Kendras will help the region attain significant strides towards developing a more competent and skilled manpower. The first time, skills centres are being established in more than 500 Gram Panchayats.

There will be two skills centres in each tehsils of the district, except Khuldabad. This tehsil one centre. A big screen along pandal and other facilities will be made available in each village so that members of Gram Panchayat, Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samit, MLA, MP and Anganwadi works can watch the inaugural programme live.