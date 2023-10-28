Police bust fake note racket, arrest two, seize 419 fake notes

Three minors involved would get Rs 50 as commission after every transaction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police have busted a fake note racket and arrested two people, Devendra More (Galli No 8, Sanjaynagar) and Rahul Jawle (Navnathnagar, Garkheda). The duo was using minors to purchase items worth Rs 50 by paying fake Rs 500 notes in the market. They would give the minors Rs 50 as commission for each note.

Deputy commissioner Shilwant Nandedkar had received information about this racket. On Friday afternoon, he ordered PSI Harish Khatavkar to take action. Mukundwadi inspector Shivaji Taware, PSI Janak Singh Ghunawat along with Khatavkar laid a trap in Sanjaynagar.

According to the informant's description, three minors were detained as soon as they were seen coming. They found three fake notes of Rs 500 each. The frightened children immediately said that More was giving them notes. The team captured More who was standing at some distance. Soon Jawle was also arrested in the evening. A total 419 fake notes of Rs 500 were found with them. The court remanded both to police custody till November 1. The police are investigating the case and are trying to track down the person who supplied the fake notes to More and Jawle.

Modus operandi

More, a 12th passer, and Jawle, a DTP operator, would buy Rs 4000 fake notes for Rs 1000 from the main agent. Later, More would send the minors to the market for shopping. The minors would purchase items worth Rs 50 by paying fake Rs 500 notes. The shopkeeper would then give them the change, which would be the profit for the duo. The duo confessed that the agent who supplied them with these notes identified himself as major or sir. The fake notes were made with such perfection that it was difficult to differentiate between the real and the fake.