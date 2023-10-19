Police hold meeting with students' representatives over walls painting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A dispute erupted between two organisations at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday over painting walls on the campus. Deputy commissioner police Nitin Bagate conducted an urgent meeting of all the organisations on Wednesday to end the dispute.

Nitin Bagate said, “The university is a temple of education. If you do politics there, crate a commotion every time, police will have to intervene and take action.” He appealed to all to maintain peace. Complaints and counter-complaints were lodged by both groups with Begumpura Police Station. Bagate interacted with all the students' organisations in the meeting.

He said that police cannot interfere unless they are called by the university administration.

“If police interfere every, they will take action. No one should take law in their hands, other, they will face music,” he added.

Meanwhile, the univeristy sent a letter to the police Department on Wednesday night after the dispute about painting walls with ‘ABVP.’