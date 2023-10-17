Police nabs gold chain thief in 24 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The crime branch police have succeeded in nabbing the prime accused, wanted in a case of stealing a tray of 10 gold chains, within 24 hours. The police held Amer Khan Sarwar Khan (30, Roshan Gate) who had fled away with gold chains from new Hina Jewellers at Jinsi.

Meanwhile, the friend of Amer is at large with nine gold chains. Hence the police have launched a massive hunt for him.

A resident of Gulmohar Colony, Suresh Kumar Solanki (45) runs the shop in Nagsen Colony. On Sunday at 8.30 pm, while he was in the shop, Amer entered the shop and told him to show a gold chain. Solanki placed a tray of gold chains on the counter. In the meantime, the owner’s attraction got diverted. Taking advantage of the situation, he fled away with the tray.

Acting upon the tip-off, the crime branch police inspector Sandeep Gurme and PSI Sandeep Solanki geared up for the investigation. The PSI of Jinsi police station Rohit Gangurde also started the investigation simultaneously.

In the meantime, the police came to know that Amer is roaming in Chikalthana MIDC area. Hence PSI Solanki along with his team comprising Navnath Khandekar, Sunil Belkar, Sanjay Muley, Sanjay Gavande, Amol Shinde, Shyam Aade, Ajay Dahiwal and others detained him.

Amer during investigation informed the police that out of the 10 stolen gold chains, he has kept one with himself and remaining nine are with his friend. Before the police arrive to arrest him, the accused manages to flee away. Hence the cops have launched a massive hunt for him.