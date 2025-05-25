Possible police involvement in city robberies?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat has alleged possible involvement of police personnel in these crimes. Speaking at a Sunday press conference, he confirmed that he has instructed the Police Commissioner to launch a thorough investigation.

Robberies in crowded residential areas have heightened public fear. Minister Shirsat emphasized that such crimes rarely occur spontaneously and usually involve an organized network. He urged the police to identify and dismantle this chain.

Addressing the Uddhav Sena’s banner campaign, the Minister advised the party to cease such activities and focus instead on resolving internal factional issues, including whether to collaborate with the ‘AIMIM’ party. On criticism of the women’s commission chairperson, he refrained from extensive comment, stating that the chief minister would take appropriate decisions and expected the Commission to function effectively. Regarding the possibility of Raj and Uddhav Thackeray reuniting, Shirsat welcomed the idea but noted that vested interests between them make such a development uncertain.

Additional note:

The Minister mentioned that his personal assistant (PA) received a phone call from Sangli regarding a worker’s household utility items scam that has been widespread across the state. Since his PA resides in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and got this call from Sangli, it indicates the scam is state-wide. The Minister urged the Chief Minister to investigate this scam thoroughly.