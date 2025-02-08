Prahar Divyang Sanghatana stages 'Pinddaan' agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Prahar Divyang Sanghatanatana staged a ‘Pinddaan agitation in front of the District Collector's Office on Saturday to draw the attention of the administration towards their issues.

Prahar leader and former MLA Bachchu Kadu led the agitation.

It may be noted that Trimbak Kaduba Dhotre, a disabled person, committed suicide in Jayakwadi Dam on January 27 due to a bank loan. There was his ‘Terava' on Saturday. So, the agitation was staged today.

Earlier, a morcha of the physically challenged persons was taken out from the Gandhi statue in Shahganj. The agitators were holding placards with demands. After the morcha reached the District Collector's Office, a Pinddaan protest was held there. Prahar’s State Unit president Dharmendra Satav, State Contact Chief Ramdas Khot, State Vice President Shivaji Gade, District Chief Sudhakar Shinde, City Chief Kunal Raut and others were present.

Speaking to reporters at the Subhedari Guest House after the protest, Bachchu Kadu said that despite repeated requests, the issues of the differently-abled persons were not resolved, which is why he had resigned from the post of Minister. Kadu also said that his defeat was due to EVMs.