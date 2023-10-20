Prayer for world peace

Chhatrapati Sambhajigar

The Mahatma Gandhi Sarvodaya Bhavan has organised a prayer programme near Gandhi Statue at Shahgunj on October 22 between 8 am and 9 am for the world peace.

The organisers Dyanprakash Modani, Shriram Jadhav and others said that the world is under the clutches of unrest. The Palestine - Israel war has started. There is a need the world should live peacefully. The residents, students and activists should express themselves for maintaining the world peace. Hence, a prayer session has been organised.