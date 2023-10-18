Preference to purchase house in Deolai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Beed By-pass road has been developed parallel to the Jalna Road. Deolai area is adjacent to the Beed By-pass area. People prefer to purchase houses in this scenic beauty and peaceful area. A new drainage line and water supply pipeline has been installed in this area. The road work has already started from Sai Tekdi onwards and this area has come to the limelight now. People are tending to live in this area. Faith Build Group has made quality houses and commercial places in Deolai in affordable prices and that too near the city with city amenities and peaceful ambience. Hence, it has become a popular name for the customers that provides 1, 2 BHK flats, shops and offices in ‘Udyog Varad’ housing project.

Raunak Runwal

Director, Suvidhi Ventures

Suvidhi Ventures

Suvidhi Ventures is working in the real estate sector for the past 23 years. This firm is on the top in both residential and commercial sectors. In this period of two decades, the firm has provided the house of their own to the residents and shops, showrooms and offices to the businessmen and professionals. Suvidhi Ventures has imbibed honesty, quality and modernization in the construction business. The transparency in the transaction has gained the trust of the customers. The firm’s ‘Suvidhi Signature’ at Chikalthana Industrial area near Cidco N-1 on Prozone Mall road and ‘Samyak Estates, Space Arcade’ in Shendra DMIC area are being established, which is getting good response from the customers during the Nav Ratri festival.

SPECIAL OFFER

Suvidhi Signature

A lucky draw scheme has been announced for the customers booking flats, showrooms, shops and offices during the Nav Ratri Festival. The lucky customer will first prize as car, second scooter and third an I-phone.

Shri Varadlaxmi Enterprises

Shri Varadlaxmi Enterprises has given special officer on purchasing a flat during the Nav Ratri Festival. Plots are available for sale without any down payment and on affordable monthly installments.

Bhaishree Group

Special officer has been provided on booking of plots, flats, row-houses and prodium bungalows of Bhaishree Group housing projects during the Nav Ratri Festival.

Deogiri Constructions

Deogiri Constructions has been providing affordable houses to the customers since the beginning and the tradition has continued till now. The Group has offered discounts on purchase of row-houses or flats during Nav Ratri festival.