Principal secretary reviews functioning of Guru App

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s principal secretary (school education) Ranjit Singh Deol has reviewed the functioning of the Guru App at Savitri Education Control Room at Maulana Azad Research Centre, on Wednesday. He expressed his wish of implementing the successful pattern all over the state.

The app has been developed to prevent dropouts from the school in the middle of academic year. The students remaining absent frequently are enlisted and then the efforts made by the schools to bring them back to school.

Under the project ‘Smart School to Best School’ the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has vowed to transform the infrastructure of schools and render quality education in them. A sum of Rs 27 lakh had been spent on the development of the Smart Guru App. The teachers of all municipal corporation schools have to feed the actual number of students and teachers in their respective classrooms and also non-teaching staff. This enables the civic chief to check the attendance of any school at random on one click of the mouse.

Earlier, the chief minister Eknath Shinde had inaugurated the centre in September. The deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was impressed by the project. He then ordered the principal secretary to implement the project all over the state. Deol was in the city to attend a state level meeting. Hence he visited the control room on Wednesday. He praised the municipal commissioner for implementing the project much before the circulation of instructions of the Central Government for all schools.

The deputy director (education) Anil Sable and zilla parishad’s education officer (secondary education) Madhukar Deshmukh accompanied the principal secretary. The CSMC’s deputy commissioner (CSMC) Nanda Gaikwad, controlling officer Ganesh Dandge, education officer Bharat Tingote, Ramnath Thore and Dnyandev Sangle were also present on the occasion.