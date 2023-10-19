Private hospitals to get Rs 7cr from assistance cell

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The chief minister's assistance cell has released Rs 7 crore for the private hospitals in the district. In all, 871 patients have received assistance from the cell between July, 2022 to September, 2023. The maximum 191 patients suffering from brain diseases and 163 accident victims have received assistance from it, said the cell in charge Mangesh Chivate in a press conference here on Thursday. Harshada Shirsat, Shiv Sena district president Rajendra Janjal, Manoj Wadgaonkar and others were present.

The patients who receive the assistance are 26 cases of knee replacement, 163 accidents, 3 surgery, 33 baby diseases, 10 bone marrow transplants, 191 brain diseases, 7 burn surgery, 123 cancer, 38 cancer chemo, 14 cancer surgery, 2 cochlear surgery, 12 dialysis, 1 hand transplant, 52 heart diseases, 119 hip replacement, 34 kidney transplant, 6 liver transplant, 31 neonatal diseases and 6 trauma diseases. The hospitals with a maximum 30 beds can apply for assistance and the needy patients can get the information of the files on the toll-free number 8650567567.

If any patient is eligible for the assistance from chief minister's assistance cell, but the hospital is not giving him treatment, then strict action will be taken against such hospitals. Action has been taken against 22 hospitals so far, Chivate said.