Prozone’s anniversary celebrated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 13th anniversary of the Prozone Mall was celebrated on October 8. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state co-operative minister Atul Save, municipal corporation administrator G Srikanth, chief director Kamal Soni and others celebrated the occasion by cutting 13 cakes on the occasion.

Prozone Mall has been serving the city for the past 13 years and it has become an authentic shopping and entertainment destination for the citizens. Initially, Soni made an introductory speech. Dr Karad said, the process of the establishment of the Prozone Mall began when he was the mayor of the city. Considering the development, one more Mall like this is needed in the city.

Save said, we recommend guests coming from other cities to visit Prozone Mall. The citizens should invest in this Mall.

G Srikanth said, this mall is the pride of the city and it will commence further progress.