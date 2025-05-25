‘Railway gate-free Maharashtra’ still a distant dream

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite the chief minister’s recent claim of making Maharashtra “railway gate-free,” several level crossings in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar continue to paralyze traffic, raising questions about the timeline of implementation.

While gates at Sangramnagar and Shivajinagar were closed following construction of flyovers and underpasses, three key railway gates Mukundnagar (Gate No. 56), Eknathnagar, and one below the Paithan Road flyover remain operational, causing daily gridlocks.

Mukundnagar: City's busiest gate

Mukundnagar witnesses 24 train crossings a day, including lengthy goods trains, resulting in extended closures. Emergency vehicles and funeral processions often get stuck, prompting local residents to demand urgent action. Though a detailed project report (DPR) for an underpass is ready, work has not yet begun.

Lasur: Inadequate planning?

At Lasur, both a flyover and underpass are proposed. However, the planned 24-meter flyover is deemed insufficient by railway activists Rajkumar Somani of the railway passenger association, who recommend a minimum of 30 meters to accommodate future traffic.

Massive traffic jam during train crossing at Mukundnagar Gate No. 56 a daily struggle for citizens.