Rare books exhibition date extended for books lovers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The date of the rare books exhibition being organised by the Knowledge Resource Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was extended up to October 19.

Earlier, the two-day exhibition was inaugurated by the vice chancellor of MGM Univeristy Dr Vilas Sapkal on Monday to create awareness about reading on Vachan Prerna Din.

Director of KRC Dr Vaishali Khaparde said that the exhibition received a good response from

book lovers and bibliophiles.

“Because of a demand from avid readers and literary enthusiasts, the highly-anticipated library exhibition, initially scheduled for two days, was extended for an additional two days, providing even more time for attendees to explore a treasure trove of books and literary gems,” she said.

Visitors flocked to the library, exploring its wide array of books, manuscripts, and interactive displays. They were delighted by the diversity of exhibits, including rare manuscripts, historical documents, culture and modern literary works, making it a truly enriching experience for all ages.

She appealed to visitors to take full advantage of this extension and immerse themselves in the world of literature.

timing for visit

The book lovers can visit the exhibition between 10.30 pm and 5 pm on Wednesday and Thursday.