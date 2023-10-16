Rare books exhibition inaugurated in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day rare exhibition of books was kicked at the Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy on Monday to create awareness about reading as part of ‘Vachan Prerna Din.

Vice chancellor of MGM Univeristy Dr Vilas Sapkal inaugurated the exhibition. VC Dr Vilas Sapakal said that one should gain knowledge in today’s time by reading books rather than just collecting information. “Students should read at least one page daily and do brainstorming on it. We need the incorporate the information we get from the books and the information we already have.

Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap was the chief guest for the exhibition. Dr Gajanan Sanap said that students should use the different resources of the library. He also made an assurance of solving the problems of students and KRC.

Another Management Council member Dr Venkatesh Lamb said that there is a need to provide rare books and manuscripts through digitisation for researchers.

KRC director Dr Vaishali Khaparde presented the review of services and reading materials available at the centre. Dr Sadish Padme conducted the proceedings of the programme while Gajanan Khriste proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Mangal Fartade introduced the dignitaries.