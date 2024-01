Raziya Begum passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A resident of Makai Gate (Ghati area), Raziya Begum Shaukat Khan, died of prolonged illness on Friday morning. She was 64.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Munshi Amin Masjid in Ghati area after Friday prayers, while the burial took place in Chittekhana graveyard, in the afternoon.

She is survived by one son and three daughters.