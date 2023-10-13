Real anarchy will start after Loksabha elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The present chaos is just a litmus test, the real anarchy in the country will start after the Loksabha Elections - 2024. The graveness of this anarchy cannot be predicted right now”, opined senior journalist and Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar.

He was interacting with the students of the MGM College of Journalism and Mass Communication here on Friday. MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, social worker H M Desarda, Annasaheb Khandare, Dr Smita Avchar, Dr Rekha Shelke and others were present.

Ketkar said, the government want to retain the power by hook or by crook. It is ready to do anything for it. It can also initiate small wars like Balakot and Pulwama. This is the preparation of the anarchy. Presently, only three countries in the world conduct elections by the electronic voting machines and it include India. The technology of EVM is now advanced. BJP will have to manage EVMs at 545 seats. They only want the seats so that they can come to the power again.

BJP will lose its power after prime minister Narendra Modi. Huge claims are made that RSS is strong, but the picture is different. This organisation was established in 1925, but it could not establish the government in any state until the Jansangh era, Ketkar said.