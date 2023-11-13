Remission of diabetes possible

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 10 per cent population of the city, State and country are patients of diabetes. There are two types of diabetic patients-Type-1 and Type-2. The majority of them have type II diabetes. Diabetologists and doctors say that remission of diabetes is possible if the patient makes changes in lifestyle, diet and exercise.

Diet helped me for normal sugar level

Pravin Kedare, section officer from Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court did his checkup at the clinic of the court recently and he was found diabetic. “My post-meal sugar level was 284 (mg/dl) in the report. I immediately consulted a diabetologist. I followed a diet plan and did exercise as per the advice of the doctor. After one month’s test, my sugar level was normal due to a change in lifestyle and diet,” he said. Pravin Kedare said he has to undergo monthly check-ups to monitor his sugar level even if he is not diabetic. “I am happy that my test report is normal. This is motivating to implement the change in lifestyle. I think others too can do this and have normal check reports,” he added.

Remission is possible but requires continuous observation

Dr Mayura Kale (Diabetologist and founder member of Aurangabad Diabetology Association) said that the main cause of this disorder is excess carbohydrates in the body when the pancreas is unable to produce enough or no insulin. .

“Patients can get relief from the disorder if they follow certain guidelines. If a patient is in the pre-diabetic stage, with the change in diet, and lifestyle, it can be delayed. But, if the patient does not follow the diet plan and other things, one becomes diabetic,” she said.

Dr Kale said that a moderate carbohydrate diet is one of the strategies to achieve remission in diabetes. “It consists of 45 per cent of total daily calories from carbohydrates as compared to diet usually consumed containing about 70 pc carbohydrates,” she added.