Retd accounts officer Kawale passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vishwanath Narhari Kawale (82, Naralibaugh), a retired accounts officer of MSEB passed away on Tuesday night. The last rites were performed on him at Pushpanagri crematorium. He leaves behind wife, one son, four daughters, a daughter-in-law and grandchildren.He was the father of Dr Sunil Kawale, the head of the Statistics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.