Robbery in Bajajnagar solved by crime branch; 5 arrested, gold seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch has cracked the high-value robbery at entrepreneur Santosh Ladda’s Bajajnagar bungalow within 11 days, arresting five suspects, including a hotel owner. Around 1.25 kilograms of gold and silver valuables were recovered. However, the mastermind and three others remain at large.

Ladda, who left for the U.S. on May 7, had entrusted his bungalow to a caretaker, Sanjay Jhalke. In the early hours of May 15, six armed robbers looted valuables worth approximately ₹6 crore, including 5.5 kg of gold and 32 kg of silver. After initial registration at MIDC Waluj police station, the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch. Nine teams seven from the Crime Branch and two from MIDC Waluj worked intensively. A suspect from Vadgaon Kolhati was apprehended with about 1.5 kg of gold recovered. Further details remain undisclosed by police.

Investigation rift between police units

A lack of coordination surfaced between MIDC Waluj police and the Crime Branch. The case was initially handled by MIDC Waluj police but quickly transferred to the Crime Branch. Reports indicate limited cooperation and communication gaps between the two units, causing investigation delays.