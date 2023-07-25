Row over effluent: HC orders serving notice to Radico Company

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Shailesh P Brahme has ordered serving notice to the respondents in response to a petition filed mentioning damage of orchard developed on 15 acres of land due to release of effluent by N V Radico Company (situated in Shendra MIDC) in front of winery project gate in Takali Shivar. The next hearing on the petition will be held on August 10.

The petition has been filed by Narayan Parasram Kuber through Adv Chandrakant V Thombre. The petitioner stated that he has 15 acres of agricultural land in Takali Shivar. Radico Company which manufactures different types of alcohol in the Shendra MIDC area has dug pits in front of the winery project gate in the Takali Shivar and releases its wastewater.

This effluent is being absorbed in the soil which is close to his orchard. This wastewater is affecting his yields. The raw fruits are getting blackened and are prematurely getting disjointed and falling on the ground.

The officers of the pollution control board have been informed and many reminders have also been served to them in the last year but no action has been taken, so far. The factory is operated by the BJP MP Preetam Munde and former state minister Pankaja Munde. Hence the petitioner claimed that this is the reason why the MPCB officers are avoiding taking action in this regard. Adv Uttam Bondar represented MPCB and assistant government pleader A A Jagatkar voiced on behalf of the State Government.