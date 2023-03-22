Rs 2L valuables stolen from auto-rickshaw

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An unidentified thief stole jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 2.20 lakh from a retired employee going from Cidco Bus Stand to Ambedkar Chowk in an auto-rickshaw on February 25 evening.

Police said, retired employee Pramod Ramchandra Bharad (Pisadevi) was going in an auto-rickshaw. He has two tolas gold chain, five gold rings, nine earrings, a gold chain and Rs 10,000 cash. All his jewellery and cash were stolen from the rickshaw, he mentioned in the complaint. A case has been registered with Cidco police station after a month while the police are further investigating the case.