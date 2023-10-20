Rs. 3,800cr scheme for electricity distribution

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The union government has sanctioned Rs 3,800 crores for implementing an uninterrupted power supply scheme in the city and the district. Through the scheme, the sub-stations will be established at 63 places, for which the lands are being searched.

The union government has launched the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The state has received Rs 37,000 crores for implementing it. The Chhatrapati Sambhajingar will receive Rs 3,800 crore for electricity distribution in urban and rural areas.

Against this backdrop, a meeting was held with the senior officers of the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad at the divisional commissionerate on Friday. Divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) managing director Prakash Khaple, chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele and others were present.

Dr Karad interacted with the newsmen after the meeting. He said, the distribution system will be strengthened after the implementation of the scheme in the city and district. The aim of the scheme is to upgrade and strengthen the electricity quality and supply uninterruptedly. Feeder separation will be done in the rural area and smart metering will be implemented. There is a need of 63 places for establishing the sub-centres and the officers have been directed to search lands and get the NOCs within seven days.

Discussions were also held about generating solar energy on the roofs through the union government’s Solar City scheme. If the electricity is generated through solar power, the electricity bills will be reduced by 80 percent. The Environment and the Forest department have granted NOC for the inspection of the floating solar project on 15 acres of land at Jayakwadi. An agreement to purchase the electricity generated here will be accomplished within a month, Dr Karad said.