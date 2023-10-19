RTO inspectors blamed for Samruddhi accident

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has conducted an independent inquiry into the tragic accident on the Samruddhi Expressway that occurred in the wee hours on Sunday. On Thursday, some new facts were added to the fact-finding report. Both the assistant inspectors have been blamed for the accident. It was stated that it was wrong to stop the vehicle on the Samruddhi Expressway to take action, the sources said.

The state transport commissioner had ordered an inquiry into the accident. Acting RTO Vijay Kathole conducted the inquiry for the past five days. The technical information of the accident spot, vehicles, and other aspects were noted on Thursday evening. Written statements of two assistant inspectors were taken and statements of the police and other witnesses were also recorded. The Tempo Traveller bus which met the accident was overcrowded. However, the officers refused to disclose the facts in the report.