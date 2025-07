Rupali Chordia elected president of Mahavir International Magic Vira

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rupali Chordia has been elected president of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of Mahavir International Magic Vira. In the recent elections, Rita Purwal was named secretary, while Darshu Phulfagar took charge as treasurer.

The 47-year-old organisation, known for its active social service, has over 70 members. Outgoing president Sangeeta Oswal and members of the Jain community extended their congratulations to the new team.

Other office-bearers include vice chairperson Ranju Jain, joint secretary Asha Jain, joint treasurer Sonali Deoda, PRO Sarika Chandaliya, and executive members Kajal Sancheti, Rakhi Fulfagar, and Reena Sancheti. Regional secretary Rajkumar Jain, divisional president Anil Jain, secretary Sandeep Kathed, and Vikas Patni were also present at the event.