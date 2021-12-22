RV2O pattern refurbished to overcome bogus vaccination certificate

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

To put an end to irregularities like issuing of fake vaccination certificates, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health section has intensified the implementation of the RV2O formula and made it mandatory for the staff deployed at each primary health centre and private health centre to administer the first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The AMC has also activated its flying squads for surprise checking of PHC or random calls to the citizens.

The vaccination drive commenced in the city on January 16, 2021. The target of vaccination to the AMC (in the urban sector) is 10.55 lakh and the district (in the rural sector) is 21.69 lakh.

What is RV2O formula

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha expressed his concern over the irregularities. He said, " The process of Registration (R), Verification (V), Vaccination (V) and Observation (O) has been made effectively. Each centre has four personnel to do this task, apart from a medical officer. It is mandatory to follow the revised system. Besides, we are rotating the duties of vaccinators (persons administering the vaccines at each centre).

The reforms have been done to get rid of any sort of irregularities. All staff have been instructed to observe this formula strictly. We have also activated flying squads, who pays surprise visits to any of the centre. They check the register maintained by nurses pricking the vaccines. They also make a random call on the phone of the citizen whose name is mentioned in the register. The questions are made to check whether he/she is genuine. The figure of citizens registered on Cowin App and the number of citizens mentioned in the register is also tallied every day."

According to sources, " Previously the tally of persons registered and actually vaccinated as per register of each PHC were tallied in the evening. Now, it is mandatory to do at intervals."

Are your registered or vaccinated?

The registration for vaccine and getting vaccinated are two different processes. At each centre, after the registration and verification process, the vaccinator (mostly nurses), before administering the jab, writes the name, aadhar number, age and address of the citizen, in the register. After administering a batch of 10 persons, she visits the CoWin portal and confirms the vaccination of 10 persons (mention as vaccinated). Later on, our mobile receives a message with a link to generate a vaccination certificate. If any person register's his name for the vaccine, he will get the first message, but if he does not take the vaccine, he would not get the second message with a link to generate the certificate, said Dr Mandlecha.

It may be noted that sensation prevailed when the police busted rackets issuing bogus vaccination certificates in the city during the last six months. The pandemic situation witnessed relaxation in the city since June 2021. Accordingly, the health centres started to witness long queues of citizens (majority youths and middle-aged persons) desirous to take the vaccine so as to produce the vaccine certificate of first jab or second jab in their respective government, semi-government or private establishments.

The first incident of issuing bogus vaccination certificates was held in a PHC set up in a college at Pahadsinghpura in August, this year. The PHC issues vaccination certificates to 16 persons without giving them vaccines. Sensation prevailed after the urban police busted two rackets issuing fake vaccination certificates in the city on December 14 and 16. The accused were charging between Rs 200 and Rs 1500 against each certificate. Moreover, two private hospital doctors were also involved in one racket.