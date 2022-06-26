Sangh Raja story (addition)

The 98 years old Sangh Raja Dr Jnananshree Mahathera has been conferred with several awards. This year he has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Ekushey Award’ by the Government of Bangladesh, which is considered equivalent to ‘Padmashree Award’ of India. During his recent visit to the state, Governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari presented him the prestigious ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jeevan Gaurav Award’ at Mumbai. Similarly, he has received several International awards.