Science exhibition at Candid School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 20, 2023 12:45 AM 2023-10-20T00:45:02+5:30 2023-10-20T00:45:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Grade 3, 4 and 5 of Candid School organised a science exhibition recently on the school premises. Teachers and students put in lots of efforts. Scientific projects and concepts like how the different internal organs of human work, how the leaf prepares food for plant, how day and night occur, the solar system were explained by the students.Open in app