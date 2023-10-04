Session on ‘Shape the World with New Tech’ on Oct 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) and European Business and Technology Centre are organising a Thursday Talks 3.0 session titled ‘Shape the World with New Tech’ on Oct 5 from 3:30 pm.

The online session will focus on sharing valuable insights on the science and business of metal injection moulding. It will highlight what is MIM and how has INDO-MIM been shaping the industry. Opportunities and challenges for startups, SMEs and entrepreneurs in the sector regulatory impediments, how to start, strategize, and grow and the role of intellectual property rights in this niche sector by expert speaker Manoj Kabre, vice president, Indo-MIM. To register for free, please visit bit.ly/TMIHTT2023.