Shashikant Gorwadkar no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Retired teacher and trustee of the Sadguru Laxmikant Maharaj Upasana Kendra, Shashikant Wamanrao Gorwadkar (82), passed away due to prolonged illness on Tuesday. His last rites will be performed in the Pratapnagar crematorium at 9.30 am on Wednesday. He is survived by a son, two daughters and extended family.