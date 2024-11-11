Son of director held in cooperative society scam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After defrauding of crores till Delhi and making efforts to secure anticipatory bail, the Economic Offenses Wing (EoW), succeeded in arresting the director's son of Yashswini Co-operative Credit Society, Pawan Devidas Adhane (26), and his daughter-in-law Shweta Pawan Adhane (23, both residents of Navjeevan Colony), on Monday, 13 months after the incident. The court has remanded them to police custody until November 15, said police inspector Sambhaji Pawar.

In the Rs 202 crore scam involving Ambadas Mankape's Adarsh, his general manager Devidas was also arrested. Following that, a similar multi-crore scam at the Yashswini Co-operative Credit Society was uncovered. While Devidas and his wife Savita were in jail, their son Pawan and daughter-in-law Shweta went into hiding. So far Rs 23 crore estate the police have surfaced in the investigation. Pawan even attempted to mislead the police and tried to sell land by going to the registration office. For the past year, Pawan and his wife Shweta had been making efforts to secure anticipatory bail from Mumbai. On Sunday, when it was learned that they were coming to Padegaon, PSI Chandrakant Kamthe and his team comprising Sakharam More, Prabhakar Raut, Sandeep Jadhav, and Varsha Shirsath arrested them.

Timeline of Events

– July 12 2023: A case was filed regarding the Rs 202 crore scam involving Ambadas.

– October 7 2023: A separate case was registered against Devidas for a Rs 47 crore scam at Yashswini Co-operative Credit Society.

– October 11 2023: Devidas and his wife Savita were arrested in connection with the Adarsh case.

– November 2 2023: Devidas was arrested for the second time in connection with the Yashswini scam.

– November 11 2024: Pawan (son) and Shweta (daughter-in-law) were arrested.

The cases have been filed against 16 accused. Devidas and Savita are in jail, while the anticipatory bail of the five accused has been granted.

The deposits in Yashaswini were around Rs 76 crore, while the Adhane family procured a non-mortgage loan of Rs 47.82 crore.

The police has succeeded in searching property valuing Rs 23 crore of Adhane family. Of which, Rs 10 crore property has been attached to Adarsh’s Scam and Rs 13 crore property to Yashaswini Scam.

What is her fault?

The daughter-in-law Shweta is a native of Mumbai. Her marriage with Pawan was solemnised grandly in 2021. Shweta was pregnant when the scam was unearthed. Later on, she delivered a baby and there was some sympathy with her. Now, her baby is eight months old. Within a year of the marriage, Adhane, registered a society in the name of her daughter-in-law and transferred the money from other accounts and loaned money into her account. Besides, the money was also diverted into her personal bank account. Hence her arrest was expected.