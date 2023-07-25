Successful organ transplant completed in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a successful organ transplant operation, a liver and two kidneys were transplanted in patients at MGM Hospital and Care Ciigma Group of Hospitals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The liver, which was donated by a brain-dead woman on Monday night, was transplanted to a patient from Osmanabad at MGM hospital. The president of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Dr Praveen Suryavanshi, confirmed the successful completion of the liver transplant.

Dr Unmesh Takalkar from the Care Ciigma Group of hospitals also confirmed that two kidneys were successfully transplanted in two patients. The organ transplant procedure was completed on Tuesday morning.