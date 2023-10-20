Surdarbar’s 612th musical concert on Oct 29

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Prasad Sadekar’s orchestra ‘Surdarbar’ is entering into the 36th year of its musical journey. To mark the occasion, the Surdarbar Orchestra Group will present their 612th musical concert at Mahsool Prabodhini, behind the Government Milk Scheme office near Amarpreet Hotel Square, Jalna Road, at 6.15 pm on October 29. Anjali Sadekar will anchor the programme that will feature singers Prasad Sadekar, Kavita Watni, Ishwar Sharma, and A R Raj. Visitors can attend the programme for free.