Surge in conjunctivitis patients; 3 K reported in 8 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Patients of conjunctivitis caused by adenovirus are increasing rapidly in the city.

Nearly 3,000 patients who had pink eye were reported during the last eight days. A total of 538 patients came up for the treatment on Saturday alone. The eye infection which has spread across the State, has created panic among the citizens in the city.

There is a rise in number of patients in the city areas. Following the directives of the State Government, the Health Department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar maintains daily records of conjunctivitis patients at its 40 health centres and hospital.

Patients are found in many houses. On the basis of information received from the Health Department of CSMC, 538 new patients suffering from the viral were found on Saturday. With this, the number of patients rose to 3,000 in eight days.

Box

Some of the common pink eye symptoms are as follows:

--Redness in eyes

--Tearing.

--Swelling in eyes

--Inflamation in eyes

--Gritty feeling in eyes.

--Feeling heaviness in eyes

Box

How to take care

--Wash the eyes continuously with clean water

-Do not wipe your eyes with other people's handkerchiefs, towels, or cloth

--Do not touch the eyes continuously.

--Use goggles when going outdoors.

-Consult an ophthalmologist as soon as the infection is noticed

--Patients should be isolated if they are from institutes like schools, hostels, orphanages

--Since eye infection is a contagious disease, one should keep a distance from one another.

--Eye drops should be used only with the doctor's advice.