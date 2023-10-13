Surgery performed on one-day-old boy lives healthy life after 28 years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“28 years back, a very critical surgery was performed on a one-day-old boy in the city. The boy did not have the food pipe and today he is living a healthy life. Many such surgeries have been performed and Pediatric surgery is the stream which gives life to many”, opined senior pediatric surgeon Dr Rajgopal Totla.

The national conference of pediatric surgeons and pediatric urology surgeons has been organised in the city between November 2 and 5. Dr Totla is the organising secretary of the conference. Against this backdrop, he interacted with LT on various issues.

Dr Totla said, pediatric surgery is a new branch as compared to thoracic and neuro surgeries. It has existed in India for the past 60 years. union minister of state for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad has received the honour to be the first pediatric surgeon of the Marathwada region. He was the only surgeon in all the 14 districts at that time. He came to the city in 1985 and I came in 1989. Giving a long life to a person is the aim of this branch.

Presently there are 275 pediatricians in the city, but the pediatric surgeons are only 12 and 22 in the entire Marathwada.

Medical students come to this branch in large numbers so that more experts can be produced. The trust of the people can be achieved by providing medical services honestly. The experts will express their experiences during the conference and many will be benefited from it.