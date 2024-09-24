TEDxMGMU-2024 to be hosted in MGM on Sept 28

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (MGMU-JNEC) will organise the TEDxMGMU-2024 on ‘Solstice: Where Change Begins’ at Rukmini Auditorium, from 9 am to 4.30 pm, on September 28.

Eminent personalities from various fields will share their thoughts. They included Psychiatrist Dr Sagar Mundada, Deputy General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Parul Pradhan, social worker Bhagyashree Lekhami, director of Nirman Foundation Dr Amrut Bang, Everest climber Dr Tulika Rani, Researcher Natasha Sharma, IAS Armstrong Pame, director of Maha Marathon Ruchira Darda and founder of Road Bounce Ranjit Deshmukh.

University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Principal Dr H H Shinde, Vice Principal Dr Vijaya Musande and others will also grace the event.

TED (Technology, Entertainment, and Design) is a non-profit organisation that provides an international platform for innovative thinkers, creators, and visionaries to share their ideas through engaging talks and presentations.

It encourages participants to think critically, embrace curiosity, and engage with topics that matter, promoting personal and collective growth.

Online registration mandatory

Those who want to participate in the TEDx event should register on the website(tedx.mgmu.ac.in)compulsorily.TEDx MGM’s licensee Dr Vijaya Musande and the students of the college who are holding this event appealed to the public, students, and researchers to actively participate in the programme.