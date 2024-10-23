Thieves steal jewelry and Championship Sword

Lokmat News Network

Thieves broke into the home of an international fencer, stealing two tolas of jewelry and a prized championship sword.

Nikhil Sanjay Wagh, an international fencer who has proudly represented India for the past eight years, is devastated after thieves broke into his home in Shivdatt Nagar, located in the Pisadevi area, stealing two tolas of jewelry and his sword from the Russian Open Championship. His father is an ASI in the BSF. Nikhil's mother locked their home and went to stay with relatives in Garkheda on October 6 around 8 pm. When she returned the next morning at 8 am, she discovered that a burglary had occurred. The thieves had ransacked the bedroom wardrobe, stealing gold ornaments, but they also took Nikhil's precious sword, which was displayed in the trophy cabinet as a symbol of pride for the family.

Nikhil has been training for the Olympics in Russia and is currently honing his skills with foreign coaches at the national centre in Ahmedabad. His mother reported the theft at Harsul police station on October 7, including details about the stolen sword, but the police dismissed her concerns. Alarmingly, a case was only registered 15 days after the incident.

Seven International Medals

Nikhil has been fencing since age 12, representing the national team 32 times along with winning 27 national medals and two international medals, including a silver at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship in July 2024 in New Zealand. Unfortunately, his sword from the Russian Open Championship has been stolen. His mother, Pushpa, expressed her distress, saying, "I can manage without my jewelry, but the police must find the thief and return my son’s sword. It holds immense pride for our family."