TKU demands ex gratia of Rs 30K for Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Lokesh Chandra, was in the city to review the performance of different zones in Marathwada at the Smart City Headquarters on Friday.

The Maharashtra Rajya Veej Tantrik Kamgar union delegation led by the general secretary Syed Zahiroddin met the CMD. The union submitted a memorandum of demands. It included granting of ex gratia of Rs 30,000 to all employees, officers and engineers for Diwali celebration; granting of ex gratia to employees working with outsourcing agencies also for the festival; increase in salaries by 40 per cent during the five years (2023-28) pact as all three entities are running into profits etc.

The CMD assured the delegation to invite them for a meeting at the headquarters (in Mumbai) soon.

Director (Operations) Sanjay Taksande, Joint MD Prakash Khaple, chief engineers Dr Murhari Kele, Avinash Nimbalkar and Bhujang Khandare and other key officers were present on the occasion.

HR meeting at Vidyut Bhavan

The Director (Human Resources) Arvind Bhadikar has presided over a review meeting organised by the human resource (HR) section at Vidyut Bhavan (Mill Corner). TKU in the meeting requested to recontinue sanctioning of overtime (OT) which has been stopped since 2017; evaluate and reduce work hours of technical staff and others to eight hours; sanction 13 litres of petrol as allowance instead of present 5 litres; prefer online transfers of technical staff etc.

The union also pin-pointed the need to improve basic amenities to render quality service to the consumers and recruit assistants on compassionate grounds without any conditions in the jurisdiction of Jalna Municipal Corporation (JMC).