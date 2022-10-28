Transfer of power in Maharashtra using the central agencies: Rajesh Tope

Misusing the Central agencies to threaten other political parties

Aurangabad:

The Central government is misusing the Central agencies to threaten other political parties. It was on the intimidation of these agencies that a coup was carried out in Maharashtra. There is a possibility that ED may be placed behind the sugar factories in the future to end the cooperative movement in Maharashtra, said former health minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope in a press conference on Friday.

Tope alleged that the opposition was being kept under terror by misusing central agencies. Efforts were made to destabilize the Mahavikas Aghadi government for two and a half years with the help of these agencies. Serious problems have arisen before the country due to the misgovernance of the Central government. Efforts are being made to keep some of the communities under fear. The work of dividing society and creating hatred is being done through power.

A campaign to destabilise the constitutional institutions is being carried out. Efforts are being made to suppress the voice of various elements, students and academics, who raise their voices in a democratic manner. Harassment is being spread by gangs of paid trolls through social media. There has been a massive failure on the economic front. The rupee is depreciating. He also pointed out that the government never discusses such issues. Projects pending in Maharashtra are being diverted to Gujarat. The state government is completely ignoring this, because they are helpless before the Centre, Tope alleged. He demanded compensation and insurance for the farmers affected by heavy rains on the basis of Panchnama reports. NCP will brainstorm what is the exact reality regarding various issues, what are the exact challenges and how they can be faced.