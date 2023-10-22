Travels impose high fares for Pune, Nagpur

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The private travel operators are imposing high fare on the customers during the festive season. The passengers are astonished with the increased fares while booking the tickets for Dussehra and Diwali. The operators are charging Rs 1,000 fare for Pune and Rs 2,200 for Nagpur.

Residents travel to Nagpur, Mumbai, Yeotmal, Chandrapur, Pune, Amravati, Ahmednagar, Surat, Hyderabad and other places from the city during the festival season. In all, 152 buses run from the city daily. Similarly, 150 buses travel from other cities trave via Sambhajingar. Many residents had planed for the travel during Diwali and are booking the tickets in advance.

The travel operators had announced that fares will be increased by 15 percent in Diwali season. However, the passengers are alleging that the price hike is more.

As on October 23, the fare for Pune from the city is between Rs 500 to 900 but from November 8 onwards the fare is Rs 800 to Rs 1,190. The present fare for Nagpur is between Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 and it will be increased to Rs 2,200.

Acting regional transport officer (RTO) said that the travel operators should recover pares as per rules but should not recover as per their will. The passengers in case of any complaints regarding the fares should lodge complaint on rto.20-mh@gov.in

email.