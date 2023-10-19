Treatment on government expenses; no assistance for taking dead body

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The government has announced that the victims of the accident on the Samruddhi Expressway will be treated at the government's expenses. However, the relatives of the deceased victim had to beg the social organisations to take the dead body to their native places, and government assistance was delayed. As this fact reached the political leaders and senior officers, an ambulance was arranged to take to the body.

The accident victim Sangeeta Dagu Mhaske died on Thursday. The relatives were worried about how to take the dead body to their native place. They requested some social activists for help. The activists started the preparations to arrange for the ambulance. The travel was planned after the postmortem. However, the political leaders and the senior officers came to know of the woes of the relatives and the news even reached the district administration. The officers then arranged for an ambulance.