Unauthorized mobile towers to be regularized

Arrears of Rs 82.77 crore to be recovered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has decided to regularize unauthorized mobile towers in the city. Only 67 out of 716 mobile towers in the city have taken permission from the municipal corporation. The remaining 653 towers are unauthorized and have arrears of Rs 82.77 crore.

The decision to regularize unauthorized mobile towers was taken by municipal administrator G Shreekanth in a meeting on Thursday. Shreekanth also instructed the officials to recover the arrears from the mobile tower companies. The municipal corporation is also planning to undertake a drive to regularize buildings in the city. It is necessary to install fire extinguishers in hospitals, schools, and commercial buildings up to 15 meters high. The administrators also instructed the officials to take punitive action if the fire extinguisher requirement is not implemented.