Uncle arrested for raping niece

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Pachod police registered an offence against a man for sexually exploiting his neice for more than a year in Pachod on Monday night. The victim had come to stay with her maternal aunty. The accused uncle took a video of the girl while she was bathing and by threatening of making the video viral on social media the accused was abusing her.

Police said, “The victim hails from a village in Paithan tehsil and had come to stay with her aunty. One day, her aunty’s husband made a video on his cellphone while she was bathing. She was unaware of the act. Later on, the uncle showed her the video and threatened of uploading it on social media and forcibly raped her. The accused was sexually exploiting her for the past one and a half years. To get rid of the harassment, the girl mustered courage and informed her relatives about the heinous act of her uncle. Later on, the victim along with the relatives reached Pachod police station on Monday night and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police acted promptly and arrested the accused from his house after registration of the complaint. The assistant police inspector (API) Santosh Mane is investigating the case.