Use new technology to recover old tax dues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner,

G Sreekanth, has insisted the civic officials and personnel involved in the task of tax collection, to make use of latest available technology to recover the old tax dues from the property-holders. The target collection of property tax of 2023-24 is Rs 250 crore.

While addressing the tax recovery inspectors, bill collectors and other key officers at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the Smart City Headquarters, the municipal commissioner gave them a demonstration on planful recovery of property tax through GIS-mapping. The utilisation of modern technology will help enhance the recovery of taxes, he hoped.

Having an experience of working in the GST Department, the municipal commissioner has decided to personally speak to property-holders, on whom the tax outstanding amount is more than Rs 1 crore, soon.

He said, “The municipal corporation will provide 100 per cent basic amenities and facilities to the citizens, but it will not give any discount or concession or launch an amnesty scheme to boost the tax collection. The money is needed to provide basic amenities of quality.”

As reported earlier, the civic chief is reviewing the tax collection of each zone daily for the past four days. Today, he reviewed the collection of Zone Number 10.

He also reviewed the list of property-holders having an outstanding of more than Rs 5 lakh. He ordered the zonal officer to review collection status regularly. He instructed them to take appropriate decisions on all the tax dispute cases pending with them in one month. He also told them to check the list to ensure that there are no double entry cases (mentioning one property in two different zones).

The assessor and collector of tax and deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, zonal officer and others were present in the meeting.