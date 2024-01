Vachan Prerna Din at Kids Capital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Kids Capital School, Jaibhavaninagar celebrated Vachan Prerna Din (Reading Day) to pay tributes to former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Principal Mansi Wadkar garlanded the photo of APJ Abdul Kalam. Vice principal Rupali Charthankar spoke about the book Wings of Fire by Dr Kalam. A reading activity was conducted. Students were encouraged to read newspapers, books and novels to improve their reading and talking skills. A video was prepared by Ashwini Dawkare about the special day.