Various programmes organised to mark Shiv Jayanti on Feb 19

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

The Jilla Shiv Jayanti Mahotsav Samiti (JSJMS) has organised various programmes to celebrate Shiv Jayanti on a grand level on February 19. Meanwhile, the celebration committee has alerted the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration to dedicate the Ashwarudh (mounted on the horse) statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the eve or on the morning of anniversary day.

The JSJMS office-bearers while addressing the press conference said that if the AMC fails to do so then they will dedicate the statue on their own.

The JSJMS founder president Prithviraj Pawar, sitting president Abhijeet Deshmukh, Vinod Patil, Rajendra Janjal, Manoj Patil, D N Patil, Raju Shinde, Sameer Rajurkar, Anil Mankape, Shivaji Dandge, Rajgaurav Wankhede, Navin Oberoi and Kishore Shitole were also present on the occasion.

It may be noted that after a long wait of nine years the statue has been installed at Kranti Chowk recently and its decoration by the artists is in the final stage.

Meanwhile, the committee member Vinod Patil said that the AMC should host the function to dedicate the statue in presence of the invited guests. We will be delighted if the chief minister or the descendant of Shivaji Maharaj graces the function. We will be meeting the AMC administrator in this regard soon.

Weeklong programmes organised to mark the anniversary are as follows:

Feb 11 - Flag hoisting at mud fortification (Gadhi) in Ellora at 10.30 am.

Feb 13 - Tree plantation drive in Hudco at 10 am.

Feb 13-19 - Chhatrapati Shivcharitra Parayan Saptah by Prof. Chandrakant Bharat at Kranti Chowk from 8.30 am to 11.30 am.

Feb 15 - Cleaning statues of all great leaders and reformists in the morning.

Feb 17 - Distribution of educational kits to students in Nandanvan Colony at 11 am. Fort building competition in Bhagatsinghnagar-Harsul at 11 am.

Feb 18 - Bicycle rally in Kranti Chowk at 6.30 am. Book exhibition in Kranti Chowk between 10 am and 5 pm.

Feb 19 - (All programmes at Kranti Chowk) Flag hoisting near the statue at 9 am. Distribution of masks and sanitisers at 9.30 am. Deepotsav function organised with the initiative of Rekha Bahatule, Tanshree Chavan, Manisha Marathe and Suvarna Mohite at 6 pm. Bursting of firecrackers at 11.30 pm.