Vasantrao Deshmukh no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 20, 2023 07:30 PM2023-10-20T19:30:02+5:302023-10-20T19:30:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Retired deputy collector, Vasantrao Keshavrao Deshmukh (102, Shantiniketan Colony) passed away due to old age on Thursday. ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Retired deputy collector, Vasantrao Keshavrao Deshmukh (102, Shantiniketan Colony) passed away due to old age on Thursday. His last rites were held in the Pushpanagri crematorium. He is survived by two sons, three daughters and extended family.Open in app