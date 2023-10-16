What care should be taken while buying plots?

Box

Expert View

Vishalsinha Maniksinha Pardeshi (director, Shree Varadlaxmi Enterprises): Real estate is one of the most preferred choices of investors for investment. Among all the investments, the customers give the first priority to purchase a plot.

The prospective buyers should verify the documents from a legal point of view while purchasing a plot. The customers should check whether the plot’s layout is sanctioned by the Town Planning Department or not. Even customers now demand a plot of an approved layout. They can verify the old record of the firm which sells the plots or seek information from those who have purchased plots in the previous projects.

Special offer

Shree Varadlaxmi Enterprises: A special offer is being given on the purchase of a plot in Shree Varadlaxmi Enterprises during the Navratri Festival. Without any downpayment, the plots are available at easy monthly instalments.

Riddhi Viyaan Ventures

A special offer is available for booking flats and row houses in Viyaan Ananta Township in view of the Navratri Festival. One can visit the site for further information.

Disha Group

Disha Group has launched a special offer for prospective home buyers. Free furniture will be provided with the 2 BHK flat in Navratri Festival while rooftop solar and kitchen trolly will be offered free of cost with 3 BHK ready possession.

Freedom Tower

Those who book flats and row houses in Freedom Tower society will be given a special offer. The customers who are visiting the site are being given information about it.

Iconic Project of the Day

Mayurban

Bhaishree Group has been in different fields since 1975. The group has been in the top position in real estate for the past 15 years. Bhaishree is a very popular name among all in Marathwada.

Mayurban which has smart row houses near Himalaya School at Khadi Road on Beed bypass is an iconic project of the Bhaishree Group. It provides more than 18 amenities. The BHK row house which is being sold at Rs 34 lakh has facilities like a video door phone, solar water heater, inverter with battery, wallpaper, kitchen trolly, RO water purifier and smart society application. The carpet area of each row house is 719 square feet.