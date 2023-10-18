Woman commits suicide on suspicion of selling her child

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 25-year-old woman committed suicide on the suspicion that her husband and in-laws sold her third child. A case has been registered with the Harsul police station against her husband Anil Rathod, father-in-law Ramji, mother-in-law Shewanta and other three persons. The police have arrested Anil immediately, said PI Prashant Potdar. The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Rathod (25).

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother Vishal Chavan, Anil and Priyanka were married a few years back. They had two sons and another boy was born recently. As all three children were male, her husband and in-laws were upset with Priyanka. They started torturing her mentally and physically. A few days back, they drove her away from the house and she has been staying with her parents since then. They even did not give the children to her. When she went to see the children, she did not find her third baby in the house. On the suspicion that they sold her baby, she committed suicide. Her body was found hanging to a tree on a farm in Durgadi Tanda Shivar on Tuesday.

Her parents and relatives claimed that she committed suicide due to the depression caused by being separated from her children. The police have arrested Anil and are further investigating the case, PI Potdar said.