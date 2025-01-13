Worker commits suicide in Pisadevi area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A worker commits suicide by hanging himself. The incident came to light on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Bhikanrao Shinde (40, Bhaktinagar in Pisadevi). Ganesh, who worked at a company in the city centre, did not emerge from his room for a long time on Monday morning. Concerned neighbours broke the window to check, only to find Ganesh hanging. The Cidco police are investigating the reason behind his suicide.